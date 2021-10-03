State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 264,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $255,970 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

