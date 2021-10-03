State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 11,007 Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 135,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,777 in the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $17.55 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

