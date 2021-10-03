State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,366 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

