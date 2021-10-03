Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,116 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) by 417.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $997,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

