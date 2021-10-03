State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Talos Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Talos Energy by 198.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

