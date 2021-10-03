Carol D. Karp Sells 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ PRTA opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.