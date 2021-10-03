Carol D. Karp Sells 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

