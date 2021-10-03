SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Brian G. Mason Sells 10,000 Shares

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SPX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SPX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

