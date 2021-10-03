Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $443,705.48 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

