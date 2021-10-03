Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $443,705.48 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.45.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.