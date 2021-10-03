Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 million and the highest is $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

NEPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NEPT opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.