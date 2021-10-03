Insider Selling: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Sells 51,872 Shares of Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $357,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.69.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.