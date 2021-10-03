Insider Selling: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Sells 51,872 Shares of Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $357,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

