Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.67.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $197.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $97.95 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.