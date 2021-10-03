Redburn Partners Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Buy

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.20.

BCS opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

