JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.55.
CCI stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average of $188.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.
In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
