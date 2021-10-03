JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.55.

CCI stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average of $188.52.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

