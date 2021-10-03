Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

