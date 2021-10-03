Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $95,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 513,915 shares of company stock valued at $49,654,000 and have sold 121,032 shares valued at $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

