Citigroup Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

