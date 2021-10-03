Citigroup Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Buckle worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Buckle by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,093 shares of company stock worth $4,558,915. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

