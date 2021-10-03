Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.59 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

