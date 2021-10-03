Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

