Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.75.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $5,281,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.