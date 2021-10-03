Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

