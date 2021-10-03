Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

