Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.15 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

