Head to Head Contrast: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ultralife and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.06 $5.23 million N/A N/A Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ultralife and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Ultralife beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

