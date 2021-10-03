Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

