Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells 29,711 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telos stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

