Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Heineken has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

