Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COVTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

COVTY opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

