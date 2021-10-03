Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.