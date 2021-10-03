Milton C. Ault III Purchases 700,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $1,624,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.
Ault Global stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
