Milton C. Ault III Purchases 700,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $1,624,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.

Ault Global stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter worth about $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ault Global by 484.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 368,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ault Global by 101.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.