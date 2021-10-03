Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

SMFKY stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

