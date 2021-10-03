BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 448,694 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $26.13.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

