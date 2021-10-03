MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.60

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 22644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MBIA by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

