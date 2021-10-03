Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 384,503 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.98.

HZAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $39,800,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $17,349,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $15,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

