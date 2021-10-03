CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.95

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 22650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.
In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
