CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.95

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 22650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

