Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 7.9%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.36. 1,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 126,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

