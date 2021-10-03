flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 314.6% from the August 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $139.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

