National Bank Financial Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KELTF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.