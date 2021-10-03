Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 85.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $315,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 166.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

