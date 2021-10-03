Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 327.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NXQ stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

