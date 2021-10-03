Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.65.

SC stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

