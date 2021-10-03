Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

