Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 363.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

