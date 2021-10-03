Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Molecular Templates worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 121.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,049,382 shares of company stock worth $6,503,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.