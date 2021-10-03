Swiss National Bank Acquires 33,000 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121,361 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIXX stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $444.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

