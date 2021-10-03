Swiss National Bank Invests $461,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 10.8% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $480,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,190,736 shares of company stock worth $20,926,449 in the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.81 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $841.34 million, a PE ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

