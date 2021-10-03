Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Aligos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $664.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

