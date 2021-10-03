Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 20,400 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

