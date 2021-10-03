Swiss National Bank Has $743,000 Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Geron worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Geron by 261.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Geron by 17.8% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

GERN opened at $1.38 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

