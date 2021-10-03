Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $303,000 Investment in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $212,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

